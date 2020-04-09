A shameless lady who could not hide her frustrations any more has made a video of herself ranting about how “all the married men I sleep with for money are not picking my phone calls because they are home with their wives”.

According to her, she is a single mother and a slay queen and her means of survival before the outbreak of the deadly virus was to sleep with married men for money.

In the video that is fast going viral, the beautiful and energetic looking young woman said: “I am a hungry single mother slay mama, all the married men I sleep with for money are not picking my phone calls because they are home with their wives.”

READ ALSO: “This might be my last conversation; I can’t survive this” – Handsome Ghanaian with COVID-19

Well, while her plight is ‘pathetic’, there seems to be no option left for her but to wait till the novel virus loosens its grips on the world.

Click on the link below to watch the video: