The Heineken Sleek Can launch was the stuff of champions: Here are our favourite moments!

With an association of over 27 years, both brands pretty much discovered the perfect pairing as they thrill billions of football fans and consumers every year with unique and transcendent experiences. This week, it was no different as Heineken hosted tens of high-profile celebrities and partners to an event to officially launch its new UCL-themed cans.

The swanky dinner night was full of prestige, high-octane action, stirring and unforgettable moments and here are our favourite moments!

The Glam

The celebrities were not shy in delivering the ooh and aah moments at the launch. From bright and bold colours to exquisite patterns, stars wowed the crowd with fashionable looks that will stay in memory for months to come.

Popular media personality Nancy Isime dropped jaws as she entered the room wearing a fascinating green dress. The star's outfit of choice was show-stopping for its sheer style and bold design.

An Orchestra For Champions

The trumpet; the horn in F; the violin; the viola; the cello; the double bass; the string quartet, the timpani and finally, the harp – what do these instruments have in common? Oh nothing, just the simple task of forming one of the greatest harmonies in history. Guests at the event were treated to a stirring rendition of the UEFA Champions League theme by a local orchestra to usher in the new sleek cans.

The sounds presented a surreal experience for the audience as their eardrums were subject to the glorious theme – which was played to perfection – in person.

The Sleekest Can You’ve Ever Seen!

If you thought the previous Heineken sleek can released in 2019 was sophisticated, you might want to look out for the latest iteration of the product.

Featuring a slanted top and base, Heineken’s signature green, and a silver-bordered UCL trophy emblazoned at the fore, the new sleek cans are a beauty to behold and they represent an offshoot of Heineken’s illustrious UCL campaign, allowing fans to experience the “Never Watching Alone” theme and ensuring that they enjoy the taste of Heineken in unison as they enjoy their favourite matches.

The Clash Of Champions

The matches on show during the event were some of the most intense in years. The highlight match of the match featured Liverpool toiling and failing to turn around their deficit against Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

The high-octane and fast-moving action had the guests on the edge of their seats as Liverpool tried to stage a comeback against Spanish giants Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund sought to do the impossible by beating Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City. The two matches were a perfect representation of the prestige that is the UEFA Champions with quality goals and heart-in-mouth moments.

Following the impressive launch, the new sleek cans are available nationwide for a limited time.