In addition, the promotion has seen over 5,000 other winners emerge across Nigeria winning attractive gifts ranging from Premium smartphone, LED TV, Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth microphones, Product hampers and 100-naira mobile airtime.

This consumer promotion is part of the brand's desire to delight, reward and financially empower Nigerians in these uncertain times.

Under this promotion which will run until Thursday, December 31, 2020, or while stock lasts (whichever is earlier), 15 lucky Nigerians will emerge as millionaires with a Cash prize of 1 million naira. There will also be lots of other lucky winners of mouth-watering prizes.

The next winner might just be you, here is how to win;

1. Simply buy any promo pack of your favourite Pure Bliss Variant;

2. Look inside the wrapper and see if there is an 8-digit code;

3. Send code to 34778 via SMS or send to 08135053867 via WhatsApp.

*Every code guarantees a prize

Other prizes to be won include, 30 million worth of airtimes, sound speakers, headsets, Iphones, 40-inch television sets and special hampers.

Pure Bliss is staying true to its brand promise ‘Light Up Your Day’ and aims to uplift the mood of millions of Nigerians. Don’t be left out, buy any promo pack today and stand a chance to enjoy life-changing rewards.

The first Pure Bliss millionaire is here; here’s how you can win too

About Pure Bliss

Pure Bliss is the range of Indulgent Biscuits & Wafers from OK Foods that are targeted to Adult Nigerians. It was first introduced in Nigeria in 2016 with Pure Bliss Milk Cream Wafers. Over the next 4 years we have seen the brand launch Rich Cocoa biscuits, Premium Milk Cookies, Chocolate Cream Wafers & Strawberry Cream wafers. Pure Bliss has been the pioneer in upgrading Adult Nigerians within the biscuits category and remains one of the leading Biscuit brands in Nigeria.

*This is a featured post.