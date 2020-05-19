We were sick of traffic, tired of our overbearing boss, and having to see those annoying colleagues every day.

Now that our wishes have become reality, we would give nearly anything to have our old lives back.

Here are some of the things we missed the most since the lockdown:

Eating out

Who else is tired of eating their own cooking? The lockdown has reminded us that cooking really is a survival skill, but no one mentioned how boring cooking could get. Even though we can get food delivered to our homes in the lockdown, it would mean a lot if we could just visit our favourite restaurant and eat something we did not have a hand in cooking.

For now, you can only sit in your house and reminisce about that great tasting ewa agoyin you used to buy on your way to the office and the amazing suya you’d buy on your way back home.

Seeing other people

If you live alone, your voice may have gotten rusty from lack of use by now. Or maybe you’ve even forgotten what it sounds like? At this point, we can imagine that you can’t wait for things to get back to normal. Sitting in traffic with the music of car horns blaring and angry conductors yelling must be better than this constant silence, right?

Whichever way, the lockdown has reminded us that we all need some human interaction to thrive as humans, even if it’s just in small doses.

The office

After complaining about work, the commute, your boss, and your colleagues, aren’t you surprised to discover that you actually miss it? If you’re working from home, you’ll definitely miss the Wi-Fi and the constant power supply in the office.

By now, you’ve decided that going to the office every day isn’t so bad. Even though you used to complain about the okada ban, right now, it’s possible that you’re bored enough to walk to the office.

We miss school

You may have completed your education a long time ago, but if you have any school-aged children living in your home, then you’d definitely understand. Due to the lockdown, schools have been closed and children have to stay stuck at home with parents who have to work from home. Bored children have been driving their busy parents up the wall.

To put it mildly, this is not a great combination. For parents, anyways.

Going to the gym

Keeping fit and working out is a lot more fun when you’re doing it with others, but in a world of COVID-19, lockdown, and social distancing, the morale to work out really has dropped.

Maybe that's why a lot of us are gaining some 'lockdown weight'.

Having a regular routine

Remember when you had to wake up really early to go to work? We bet you miss that now. These days, you can sleep whenever you want and wake up when you like, but the honest truth is that you really miss your regular routine and knowing for sure what day of the week it is.

Playdates with your kids

The lockdown is affecting everyone, even the little ones. Children can’t go to school, visit their friends, go to the cinema, or even step out of the house. No wonder they’ve become mini whirlwinds in the house. They miss their own pre-lockdown life as well.

Hanging out with friends

Do you remember making excuses so you wouldn’t go for the hangout you had promised to attend with your friends? Now, we can see your posts on social media where you promise never to miss another TGIF hangout.

Attending owambes

There aren’t many events that can compete with a Nigerian wedding. The great music, the fashion, and of course the party Jollof! Owambes are usually an opportunity to connect with family, friends, and simply have a good time.

Of course, there are no owambes in a lockdown - it's against the law. But you can reminisce with old photos and look forward to enjoying another one when all of this is over.

Having a proper birthday celebration

What’s worse than having a lockdown birthday? We don't have an answer, but we know it’s not quite how you planned to celebrate your birthday. Everyone who has celebrated a birthday in lockdown will definitely miss the freedom of going out and having a good time with friends and family.

Constantly being indoors is not the easiest thing to do. The memory of how things used to be replays in your mind, and you want things to go back to being the way they were.

Constantly being indoors is not the easiest thing to do. The memory of how things used to be replays in your mind, and you want things to go back to being the way they were.

The threat of coronavirus is still quite real, but we can combat it by observing social distancing, and ensuring that we wash our hands thoroughly and frequently. Stay safe!

