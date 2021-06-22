The countdown begins as the #MyKerrygoldMilkshake challenge draws close to an end
Kerrygold will be rewarding 10 lucky winners in the #MyKerrygoldMilkshake challenge.
Have you sent in your entries yet?
- Winner gets 20k shopping voucher, 1-year supply of Kerrygold milk
- 1st runner up gets 20k shopping voucher, 6-month supply of Kerrygold milk
- 2nd runner up gets 20k shopping voucher, 3-month supply of Kerrygold milk
- 4th-10th gets 10k shopping voucher
- All selected ten also get a box of goodies.
You too can stand a chance to be among these winners, all you have to do is create your own Milkshake with Kerrygold Avantage Milk, share the video by tagging @kerrygoldnigeria using the hashtags #MyKerrygoldMilkshake #IrishDairy and #WorldMilkday.
Remember you must show the Kerrygold Avantage milk in use, and you must be following the brand on Instagram @kerrygoldnigeria to be eligible! Entries closes on the 30th of June.
#FeaturedbyKerrygold
