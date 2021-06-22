RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

The countdown begins as the #MyKerrygoldMilkshake challenge draws close to an end

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Kerrygold will be rewarding 10 lucky winners in the #MyKerrygoldMilkshake challenge.

The countdown begins as the #MyKerrygoldMilkshake challenge draws close to an end
The countdown begins as the #MyKerrygoldMilkshake challenge draws close to an end Pulse Nigeria

The challenge that kicked off on the 31st of May 2021 is gradually coming to an end as there are just nine days left till entries close, which means there’s still time to participate and be part of the lucky winners.

Recommended articles

Have you sent in your entries yet?

10 lucky people who will be winning loads of goodies this season!

  • Winner gets 20k shopping voucher, 1-year supply of Kerrygold milk
  • 1st runner up gets 20k shopping voucher, 6-month supply of Kerrygold milk 
  • 2nd runner up gets 20k shopping voucher, 3-month supply of Kerrygold milk 
  • 4th-10th gets 10k shopping voucher
  • All selected ten also get a box of goodies.
The countdown begins as the #MyKerrygoldMilkshake challenge draws close to an end
The countdown begins as the #MyKerrygoldMilkshake challenge draws close to an end Pulse Nigeria

You too can stand a chance to be among these winners, all you have to do is create your own Milkshake with Kerrygold Avantage Milk, share the video by tagging @kerrygoldnigeria using the hashtags #MyKerrygoldMilkshake #IrishDairy and #WorldMilkday.

Remember you must show the Kerrygold Avantage milk in use, and you must be following the brand on Instagram @kerrygoldnigeria to be eligible! Entries closes on the 30th of June.

#FeaturedbyKerrygold

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army dismisses video of soldiers beating suspect

Buhari sets up committee to discuss with Twitter on ban

Abia traditional ruler begs Gov Ikpeazu to save his community from hoodlums

A fuel tanker just exploded on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

JAMB delists additional 6 CBT centres

Lagos loses another council chairman

The roof of Nigeria's National Assembly is leaking

NDLEA arrests doctor, ex-soldier for dealing in drugged cookies, cocaine

Troops arrest fleeing Niger bandit with military kits en route to Oyo