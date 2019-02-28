The Blue and Yellow stations you need to visit!

Enyo Retail and Supply is an indigenous oil and gas company which started operations only a few years ago, they have over 1% market share across Nigeria operating out of 13 states in the Federation. Enyo Stations are beautiful, well equipped with courteous and well-trained staff. Customers who buy from ENYO say “their litre is a litre” meaning you can trust the integrity of their measurement.

Enyo retail recently opened another mega station at the 4th roundabout in Lekki called Enyo Stillwater station. This mega station, formerly Oando is now being refurbished to position it as one of the best service stations in Nigeria. It is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with other services to delight its customers including the Enyo Reelax and confectionery store, the car maintenance service called VEHICON, Superior Liquefied Gas (SL-Gas) amongst other offerings.

Next time you are driving through Lekki expressway be sure to look out for and stop by any of the Enyo stations including Enyo Stillwaters.

