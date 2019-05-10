The best strategies for disciplining your child

As children grow so does misbehaviour evolve, when they are little, infractions might be no more serious than milk spilled on the carpet or caricatures drawn on walls or expensive furniture. In older children however, things can take a different form. A child may become increasingly argumentative, defiant, rude and aggressive or totally disregard clearly spelt out rules.

Whichever it is, parents - stuck between unconditional love for and responsibility to correct their children - are usually unsure about how best to discipline their child.

How to Approach Disciplining Your Child

Discipline is an essential part of your child’s upbringing, and how you approach it can leave a lasting impression on your child’s individuality. It is important to understand that while it is your job to instill the best values in your child, it requires time, patience and love. Here are five healthy discipline strategies you can adopt.

Dig Deep

When a child engages in highly displeasing behaviour, the most natural way to react is with a stern rebuke and perhaps a verdict of punishment. Overwhelmed by the present misdeed, the annoyed parent finds it difficult to look closely and probe the deeper reason that may lie behind the child’s misbehaviour. Could this be your child’s way of satisfying their need for your attention? Could it be a consequence of a misinterpretation of your actions? Momentary discipline is not as important as finding the root cause of your child’s shenanigans and seeking the best way to eliminate it.

Accommodate Mistakes

Mistakes are inevitable. Unfortunately, for fear of being chastened, children feel ashamed when they have faulted and some parents wrongly punish their children over sincere mistakes.

As much as it is your job to caution your child and help them avoid making mistakes, it is important to understand that mistakes are part of individual growth. Adopt an open, friendly approach when dealing with your child’s mistakes. Sit with your child, offer a listening ear and try to avoid being judgmental. Gently help your young one understand where he/she went wrong, things to be done better and the next steps to take.

Focus on Influencing

As a parent, your opinion should be superior and held in esteem. However, children do not need an unending stream of orders or objections. Disciplining is more successful when you focus on how to positively influence your child so they naturally develop the right attitude and mindset.

Instead of saying “no”, ask your child questions or offer alternative suggestions. When a child finds it difficult to understand your decision, try and engage them in a conversation that will stir his/her reasoning about the consequences of an action. Give your child an opportunity to choose, but also a sense of responsibility for the consequences of their actions.

Invest in Relationships

Finally, the most important thing you can offer your child is not rules and regulations; it is your presence. Your child craves your irreplaceable affection and in fact, friendship. Your child is a unique individual that deserves to be understood, known and loved.

You will find that the better you get to understand your child’s uniqueness and appreciate his/her needs, the easier it will be for both of you to get along. Most importantly, discipline achieves its desired effect in an environment of love and acceptance.

