The astonishing journey of Nigerian media personality - Victoria Eze (MizVick)

Into the life of an ambitious, talented and one of the most spontaneous female media personnel in Nigeria.

Victoria Eze, who is known for her hard work, resilience and unending drive to succeed, has been in the media space for quite a while and she is stunning various scenes with her vast talent and work rate.

Popularly known as MizVick, she's a well renowned media personality, a producer, a content creator, a marketing executive and also a budding writer.

Surprisingly, her career kicked off as a model, where she caught the attention of top multinational brands such as MTN, Close Up, Fidelity Bank, Mouka Foam, Etisalat and many others who sought after her.

In the Media personality scene, she has played host role to some of the most admirable events by all such include the Headies, Bove Man on Fire, Lords of the Ribs, Rhythm Unplugged, Ay Live amongst others.

The limelight of her media career all started in 2015, were she worked with HipTv in which she hosted a couple of shows like 'Street Hop' and most recently 'Twisted' (2021). In 2019, she worked for Multichoice were she hosted BBNaija unlocked, a Big Brother Naija weekly recap show, where she dazzled and showcased her prowess to the amazement of everyone, so as she did when she co-hosted the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija season 4.

Her love for her religion also was a driving force for her as she started her own Bible series called 'The Bible series with Mizvick', which takes you on a journey through the Bible, with interesting Bible stories she shares with her audience from Genesis to Revelations and it's amazing to say that a show which started from the comfort of her living room is now being aired on Dstv's Pop central every Sunday.

