The ancient city of Kano is abuzz with excitement for KFC!

Nigeria’s all-time favorite fast-food brand opened its doors to the Kano Emirate, at Ado Bayero Mall, Zoo, Road, Kano further extending Colonel Sanders’ legacy through customer-driven restaurant servicing.

Since it first opened shop in 2009, KFC Nigeria has continued to exceed expectations, winning the hearts and taste buds of Nigerians with incredible culinary masterpieces, and building a truly remarkable base of not just consumers, but of KFC Enthusiasts from one geopolitical zone to another, in such a short time.

It is no surprise, then, how quickly KFC has expanded across Nigeria; and with the opening of this latest restaurant, has now made its home in the heart of the North.

This clearly demonstrates the brand’s unspoken creed: every Nigerian deserves a taste of the Colonel’s delicious chicken.

And now, KFC lovers in and around Kano Metropolis can enjoy all of the Colonel’s special recipes and special offerings - tailored to the Nigerian taste, all day, every day - at their convenience.

The new Kano restaurant presents the familiar offerings of its classic Chicken Buckets, spicy, Yamilicious, and 5-in-one series, and also introduces novel experiences, with the brand new Rice Bowl, turning everyday fast food into genuine food experiences for its people, families, and friends.

The store operates from the hours of 9 am to 10 pm all day of the week. There is a plan in the pipeline for more stores in Kano.

In all this, KFC commitment to public health and safety remains uncompromising.

Strict safety measures and protocols has been an important part of the brand standard and will continually be adhered to across all restaurant.

Also, hand-washing and sanitation practices will remain a part of its safety policy for both employees and guests, and the wearing of face masks within its vicinity will remain an absolute requirement.

There’s a lot to be excited about Kano State! Now, YOU can enjoy the Colonel’s special recipes via dine-in or drive-thru; or place your order online via Jumia Food.