Terry, Carlos, thrill Nigerian football fans at Budweiser Game of Kings

The much-anticipated Budweiser Game of Kings between Kings FC featuring former Chelsea and England skipper, John Terry, and Smooth FC, led by former Real Madrid and Brazil legend, Roberto Carlos, held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.

L-R: MD/CEO, International Breweries PLC (IBPLC), Hugo Rocha; Budweiser Smooth FC Team Manager, Osinachi Egbuche, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), Tolulope Adedeji, Budweiser Kings FC Team Manager, Segun John; and Marketing Manager, Budweiser, Olajumoke Okikiolu, at the Budweiser Game of Kings Football Match in Lagos.
Tagged, “Battle of the Greats” the high-profile match was preceded by a press conference and dinner to announce and celebrate the arrival of the football legends at the Lagos Continental Hotel in Lagos.

Budweiser Smooth FC led by the Team Captain, International Football Legend, Roberto Carlos at the Budweiser Game of Kings Football Match in Lagos.
Budweiser Kings FC led by the Team Captain, International Football Legend, John Terry at the Budweiser Game of Kings Football Match in Lagos.
Premium lager, Budweiser, a product of International Breweries Plc who are a proud part of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer with over 400 beer brands had earlier revealed plans to have Terry and Carlos in Nigeria to play alongside select players from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Speaking during the Press Conference, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji said, “Budweiser recognises football as a unifier of Nigerians all over the world. As a brand that has always supported and promoted the beautiful game, we were resolute about giving our people a unique and unforgettable experience around the game they love so much, and that’s why we came with Budweiser Game of Kings.”

L-R: Kings FC Team Captain, International Football Legend, John Terry; Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), Tolulope Adedeji and Budweiser Smooth FC Team Captain, International Football Legend, Roberto Carlos at the press conference before the Budweiser Game of Kings Football Match in Lagos.
Budweiser Game of Kings was watched by an excited crowd of spectators in adherence to the World Health Organisation and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guide on outdoor events.

Terry, Carlos, thrill Nigerian football fans at Budweiser Game of Kings
The absorbing contest saw the duo of Carlos and Terry display some of the skills that set them apart as football greats and gave fans a dose of their signature moves which attracted chants of “JT” and “Carlos” from various parts of the stadium.

L-R: MD/CEO, International Breweries PLC (IBPLC), Hugo Rocha; Budweiser Smooth FC Team Manager, Osinachi Egbuche, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), Tolulope Adedeji, Budweiser Kings FC Team Manager, Segun John; Marketing Manager, Budweiser, Olajumoke Okikiolu and Brand Manager, Budweiser, Miriam Odabe, at the Budweiser Game of Kings Football Match in Lagos.
An overly excited fan said, “I can’t believe I am watching Roberto Carlos and John Terry live. This is a dream come true and I will mark today in my calendar as the greatest day of my life.”

L-R: MD/CEO, International Breweries PLC (IBPLC), Hugo Rocha; Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), Tolulope Adedeji; People Director, International Breweries Plc, Marilyn Maduka and Business Operations Director, Tony Agah, at the Budweiser Game of Kings Football Match in Lagos.
The match was decided on penalties after ending in a goalless draw at the end of 90 minutes. At the end of the spot-kicks, Smooth FC emerged winners after edging out Kings FC out by four goals to two.

Roberto Carlos received the trophy as Team Captain of Smooth FC while John Terry lifted the trophy on behalf of Kings FC as the Team Captain from Managing Director, International Breweries Plc, Hugo Rocha, amid thunderous cheers and jubilation from supporters at the stadium.

Winners of the Budweiser Game of Kings Football Match, Smooth FC led by Team Manager, Osinachi Egbuche (Left) and Team Captain, International Football Legend, Roberto Carlos (Middle), at the Budweiser Game of Kings Football Match in Lagos.
Chairman, League Management Company, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, who led other officials to see the match said, “Budweiser is a global brand that sponsors some of the biggest leagues in the world and them partnering with the NPFL is a great step. This event will raise awareness and create value for the NPFL, and other brands will start looking at the league for partnership.”

L-R: Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), Tolulope Adedeji; Budweiser Smooth FC Team Captain, International Football Legend, Roberto Carlos; NFF vice-president / Chairman, League Management Company, Shehu Diko; MD/CEO, International Breweries PLC (IBPLC), Hugo Dias Rocha and Budweiser Kings FC Team Captain, International Football Legend, John Terry during the trophy presentation to the two captains at the Budweiser Game of Kings Football Match in Lagos
Marketing Manager, Budweiser, Olajumoke Okikiolu attributed the large turnout of fans to the love of football, the love for the legends, and the love for the King of Beers, Budweiser.

According to Okikiolu, “The excitement is palpable; you can feel how much the fans love their football idols. The match was competitive and it was hard for anyone to predict who would win the game. The Team Managers also showed their tactical knowledge of the game through their changes to formations and players during the game.”

Speaking to the media, John Terry said, “It was a great game of football and Carlos and I have had a memorable experience playing with the amazing talents from the Nigerian League. We hope we inspired kids on the streets who watched the game or listened on the radio. I want to thank Budweiser for putting this together."

Fans were treated to performances from MI Abaga, Ycee, Johnny Drille, Teni, Mayokun, and Teni. Some of the high-profile guests at the event were former Super Eagles player, Mutiu Adepoju, popularly called the ‘Head Master’. Veteran journalists Mitchell Obi and Harry Iwuala; brand ambassadors Ebuka, and Ozoemena; popular TV host Frank Edoho, among others.

Budweiser is the official sponsor of the English Premier League (EPL) and the Spanish La Liga.

