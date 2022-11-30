RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Terrorists invade Katsina DPO’s family house, kill his mother and brother

Damilare Famuyiwa

The assailants attacked the DPO’s family house while he was on duty on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Some yet-to-be identified terrorists, have unleashed mayhem on the family of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Dutsi Division, Katsina State Police Command, as they gruesomely killed his mother and younger brother.

Katsina Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah has confirmed this incident, but said the details were sketchy at the time of filing this report.

“The incident is true but we don’t have details yet. Our officers have already gone there but I cannot say more than this for now,” Isah was quoted as saying.

It was gathered that the DPO, whose name could not be disclosed for security reasons, was on duty when the assailants attacked his family house.

A source, who spoke on the incident on a condition of anonymity, said the victims have, however, been buried according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, operatives attached to the Katsina State Police Command, have arrested a 20-year-old man identified as Murtala Amme.

Amme was apprehended after being accused of belonging to a camp of wanted terrorist known as Kamilu Buzaru.

According to the police, the members of Kamilu Buzaru were notorious for terrorizing communities in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

In a similar development, operatives of the state police command also nabbed one Ibrahim Dayyabu, while he was on his way to supply a brand new Honda motorcycle to terrorists inside a forest in Katsina.

“In the course of investigation, Dayyabu confessed to belong to the camp of notorious terrorist known as Mani Doro and has brought over seven motorcycles for the terrorists. Investigation into his case is ongoing,” Isah was quoted as saying.

The police spokesperson added that the arrested suspects would be charged to court for prosecution upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

