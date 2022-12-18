Tension in Ogun communities as assailants write letter over planned attack

Reports say the communities involved; Asa, Agbon, Ibeku, and Oja-Odan, received a letter from the suspected killer herdsmen intimating them of a planned reprisal attack.

Daily Trust reported that a copy of the letter, pasted on the walls in some strategic places within the communities, was sighted by its correspondent on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The assailants told the communities to prepare for their visitations between December and January.

The letter read: “Attention! Attention!! Attention!! to all following communities; Asa, Agbon, lbeku, Oja-odan and its environs. Do you think you can send away our people from the land they bought in Nigeria, our father’s land? You kill our people, kill their cows, take over all their properties, and you think you can go scot-free.

"It is high time we come for revenge. All the above mention communities’ leaders should prepare for the war between December and January. We are coming to take back our father’s property.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State police command has confirmed the development, saying it had received a copy of the letter.

However, the Spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, allayed fears of the people and assured the concerned communities of the police's commitment to unveiling the identity of those behind the hideous act.