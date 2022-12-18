ADVERTISEMENT
Tension in Ogun communities as assailants write letter over planned attack

Nurudeen Shotayo

As contained in the letter, the assailants are on a mission to reclaim properties that purportedly belong to their forefathers.

Tension in Ogun communities as assailants write letter over planned attack. (LindaIkeji)
Reports say the communities involved; Asa, Agbon, Ibeku, and Oja-Odan, received a letter from the suspected killer herdsmen intimating them of a planned reprisal attack.

Daily Trust reported that a copy of the letter, pasted on the walls in some strategic places within the communities, was sighted by its correspondent on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The assailants told the communities to prepare for their visitations between December and January.

The letter read:Attention! Attention!! Attention!! to all following communities; Asa, Agbon, lbeku, Oja-odan and its environs. Do you think you can send away our people from the land they bought in Nigeria, our father’s land? You kill our people, kill their cows, take over all their properties, and you think you can go scot-free.

"It is high time we come for revenge. All the above mention communities’ leaders should prepare for the war between December and January. We are coming to take back our father’s property.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State police command has confirmed the development, saying it had received a copy of the letter.

However, the Spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, allayed fears of the people and assured the concerned communities of the police's commitment to unveiling the identity of those behind the hideous act.

Oyeyemi's words: Well, I saw the letter purportedly written by a baseless group. We believe it is a baseless group that wrote the letter. We are not losing any sleep because no information is too small to take note of. We are not neglecting it. We are working on it to unravel those behind it.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
