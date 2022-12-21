ADVERTISEMENT
Tension in Akwa Ibom market as truck driver machetes napep driver

Damilare Famuyiwa

The truck driver, who’s from the northern part of Nigeria, became furious after being obstructed by the tricyclist. Hence, he hacked the latter to death, and fled the scene.

There was tension at Itam Market in the Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, as a truck driver, whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, macheted a tricyclist to death.

It was gathered that trouble began on Sunday, December 18, 2022, when the truck driver, who’s from the northern parts of Nigeria was trying to negotiate space to park for easy unloading of his bags of rice.

The truck driver was said to have become furious, as he was obstructed by the tricycle operator and tables used by traders to display their wares, leading to a traffic snarl.

In the ensuing confusion, the driver, according to eyewitnesses, climbed down from his truck with a machete, which he used on the tricycle rider, who died due to excess blood loss.

According to a source who identified himself as Akan Bassey, the incident, which happened around 7pm of the day, lasted for about an hour before policemen arrived at the scene to restore calm.

He said, “The truck driver was angry because of the refusal of the tricycle operator and business owners to clear their wares off the road for the truck to be properly parked for the rice to be offloaded. When he alighted from the truck to clear the road, he met stiff resistance, and what he could do was to bring out a machete, and in the process, cut the tricycle man in the head.”

Some suspected hoodlums were said to have taken advantage of the situation, as they looted the rice and burned the truck, while the driver took to his heels.

The market, which was initially closed by operatives drafted from the nearby Itam Police Station, when checked on Tuesday, December 2022, was seen opened, with traders going on with their daily activities.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
