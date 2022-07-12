RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tension in Akwa Ibom as petrol seller sets university student ablaze

The student complained that the petrol he purchased for N500 was contaminated. He, therefore, asked for a refund from the dealer, who set him ablaze instead.

Tension submerged Udo Idiong Junction in Obio Okpa campus of the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), OrukAnam local government area of the state, following the settling ablaze of one Enwongo Akpan.

Akpan, a 200-level student of the university, had unknowingly bought N500 worth of adulterated petrol from a fuel dealer.

Having purchased the petrol, Akpan emptied it into his generator, but disappointedly to him, the engine didn’t ignite.

Convinced that the petrol he bought from the dealer was contaminated, the student poured the content from the generator out and returned them to the dealer for a refund.

This development, according to eyewitnesses, led to a serious argument, as the dealer insisted he wouldn’t refund the N500.

One of the eyewitnesses, Idongesit, claimed that the dealer made for the petrol gallon and poured it content on his victim and struck a match on him before he caught fire while others scampered for safety .

According to Idongesit, villagers and the victim’s colleagues in school rescued the victim by alerting the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Nse Essien who then ordered that the victim should be rushed to Mercy Hospital in Abak for treatment.

He added that the victim was first taken to Mercy Hospital, after which he was transferred to another hospital in Uyo, the state capital, for treatment.

“The incident attracted attention of community leaders such as former Chairman of OrukAnam, Prince Ubong Idiong, who prevailed on students to forestall reprisal action by students of the University .

“The victim was later transferred to another hospital in Uyo for better treatment,” the eyewitness stated.

Odiko Macdon, the Police Spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, has confirmed the incident, as he assured that the suspect who’s currently on the run, would soon be apprehended for prosecution.

