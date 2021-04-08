The traditional leaders of the community have given the officer identified as Superintendent Robert Cobby a one-week ultimatum to return the corpses or face their wrath.

Starrfm.com.gh reported the Odikro of the area, Nana Okofo Kwakye Abeka Acquah III as saying that the officer approached the traditional leaders to buy a piece of land for a project he wanted to undertake.

The Chief added that they informed the senior police officer that the land in question was a cemetery and was not up for sale, so he left.

However, interestingly, the Chiefs noticed the next day that the police officer and some thugs had invaded the Cemetery, demolished and made away with over 10 dead bodies and skeletons.

The chiefs alleged that when they confronted the police officer, he threatened to take them to court.

In a phone interview, Superintendent Robert Cobby said the Chiefs and Elders of the Community were disrespectful to him although he confirmed taking the bodies, Starrfm.com.gh said.

According to the report, he failed to disclose where they were taken to and asked the Chiefs and residents to proceed to court if they have any issue with his actions.

At a Press Conference organized by the angry Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye in the Gomoa West, the traditional leaders appealed to the Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh to call the officer to order for peace to prevail.

They said that the Police officer has also destroyed the only Cemetery the community depends on, adding that the exhumation of the dead bodies has serious spiritual implications to the community.

The families whose dead relatives have been exhumed and taken away by the Police Officer expressed their anger at the situation.