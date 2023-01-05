Tension among Kwara residents as truck crushes 2 Air Force officers to d*ath

There has been tension between the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), and residents of Eyenkorin, Ilorin in Kwara State, as a truck driver lost control and crushed two officers to death.
The Air Force officers were reportedly on duty when the truck rammed into them.
The incident happened on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, around Pasa bridge, Eyenkorin, about 200 meters from the NAF base.
Recounting how the officers were crushed, an eyewitness, who identified himself as Alhaji Pasa said they were on duty at the time they met their untimely death.
According to the eyewitness, the truck rammed into them due to brake failure, and its driver attempted to flee the scene thereafter.
“The officers were on duty when the truck crushed two of them and critically injured one after its break failed as it was approaching the air force checkpoint.
“The driver of the truck attempted to run away after the incident but was shot in the legs by the officers. The residents had called for the relocation of the checkpoint but to no avail,” he added.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kwara State, Okasanmi Ajayi and Frederick Ade Ogidan, have confirmed the incident, saying they were aware of the incident.
“I also heard about it but don’t have the details, maybe the casualties were evacuated before my men got there,” Ogidan was quoted as saying.
This incident happened the same day 18 people got burnt to death at Nabardo Village, in Bauchi State, in a fatal crash involving a bus and a trailer.
