Tension among Kwara residents as truck crushes 2 Air Force officers to d*ath

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, around Pasa bridge, Eyenkorin, about 200 meters from the NAF base.

Recounting how the officers were crushed, an eyewitness, who identified himself as Alhaji Pasa said they were on duty at the time they met their untimely death.

According to the eyewitness, the truck rammed into them due to brake failure, and its driver attempted to flee the scene thereafter.

“The officers were on duty when the truck crushed two of them and critically injured one after its break failed as it was approaching the air force checkpoint.

“The driver of the truck attempted to run away after the incident but was shot in the legs by the officers. The residents had called for the relocation of the checkpoint but to no avail,” he added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kwara State, Okasanmi Ajayi and Frederick Ade Ogidan, have confirmed the incident, saying they were aware of the incident.

“I also heard about it but don’t have the details, maybe the casualties were evacuated before my men got there,” Ogidan was quoted as saying.