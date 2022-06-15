Tenant commits suicide after neighbor’s daughter accused him of rape

Multiple reports claimed that the victim’s mother who was suffering from a stroke was taken to the area for treatment when Kayode, whom the victim was put in his care, took advantage of her.

After raping her father, the victim said Kayode made seizure of her phone so she wouldn’t be able to inform any of her family members.

“My daughter stays with her mother, as both of us are no longer together. My ex-wife had been suffering from a stroke and from what we gathered, she had a neighbour, Kayode, who had been assisting to take care of her.

“But when my ex-wife’s sickness worsened, she was taken to Ikorodu for treatment and her daughter also followed her. As time went on, the neighbor had to go there to bring my daughter back to her mother’s house around Campus, Amukoko, so she could continue schooling.

“But she suddenly left her mother’s place and came to my place on Ojo Road. She said she wanted to continue staying with me till her mother recovered. About 20 minutes after she came, Kayode also came to my place and started saying he knew my daughter’s behavior better than I did.

“He said if she was no longer staying at her mother’s house, he would have to return her to her mother in Ikorodu since he was the one who brought her home. He also said she came to stay at my place because she wanted freedom to go out and that he never had any agreement with her mother that she would be staying with me,” he explained.

After speaking with his ex-wife, the victim’s father said Kayode took his daughter back home but a few days later, he received a call from his ex-wife’s younger brother, who told him to go home to rescue his daughter.

Following his arrival, he said the victim informed him she had been raped twice by Kayode.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said following a report received by the Force, some officers were deployed to arrest Kayode.