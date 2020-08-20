The police in Nigeria’s Anambra state arrested Ikechukwu Igwegbe Ilodinru, for allegedly impersonating his dead landlord's son to claim his estates and bank deposit.

Haruna Mohammed, the spokesperson of the state police command is reported as saying that the suspect who hails from Onneh village in Orumba South LGA of the state, approached the probate Registry of the State High Court Awka and started processing for a letter of Admin in respect of a deceased person namely late Okafor Osuokwu Anthony and presented himself as the deceased’s first and only son, in order to obtain the document which would have given him access to the deceased property, Estates, and Bank deposit.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect equally swore to an oath under false pretense that he is the deceased’s biological son. The suspect also obtained a forged death certificate allegedly from the National Population Commission stating that the deceased whose actual death took place on 27th of July 2020, occurred on the 23rd of July 2020.

“He quickly rushed to Union bank to withdraw the deceased’s deposit, but was advised to get a letter of administration; The suspect who voluntarily confessed to the crime, was a tenant in the deceased’s house at Igbo Ukwu and personated the deceased’s first son who lives in Zaria, Kaduna state.” the spokesperson said.

READ ALSO: Meet Nigeria’s majority leader with 4 wives and 27 children; he says this is just the beginning

According to him, exhibits recovered in the suspect’s possession includes alleged forged death certificate of the deceased, false sworn declaration as the deceased next of kin, and sworn affidavit in the High Court Awka.

Haruna Mohammed said an investigation is ongoing after which the suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.