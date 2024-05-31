Teenager to sweep court for 2 weeks for stealing foodstuffs worth ₦300k

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O Odumosu, sentenced Oguntoyinbo after he pleaded guilty to break-in and theft.

Odumosu ordered the convict to serve the sentence on the court premises from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel ASP Olakunle Shonibare told the court that Oguntoyinbo committed the offence on May 19 at 8.00 a.m. at No 1 Road F-2 Oorun village Idi-Ori, Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that Oguntoyinbo broke into Mrs Falicia Ajibade’s house and stole foodstuff and other valuables all worth N300,000

He said items stolen by the teenager included: rice, beans, peak milk, palm oil, vegetable oil, spaghetti, baby clothes, a Solar panel, and one Android phone.

Shonibare said that the teenager was caught by security guards, who handed him over to the police.