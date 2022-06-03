Teenager to spend 2 years in jail for buying stolen phone

The Magistrate, Mr S. S. Shotayo, convicted Ojelabi after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Shotayo then sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 28, at Rounder area of Abeokuta.

Rawlings said that the defendant unlawfully received one Tecno phone from one Waris Shoaga, knowing fully well that it was a stolen phone.

The prosecutor said that the defendant purchased the Android phone for N6,000 from Shoaga.