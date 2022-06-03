Ojelabi, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of receiving stolen property.
Teenager to spend 2 years in prison for buying stolen phone
An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, on Friday sentenced one Okiki Ojelabi, 19, to two years imprisonment for intentionally purchasing a stolen phone.
The Magistrate, Mr S. S. Shotayo, convicted Ojelabi after he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Shotayo then sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment without an option of fine.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 28, at Rounder area of Abeokuta.
Rawlings said that the defendant unlawfully received one Tecno phone from one Waris Shoaga, knowing fully well that it was a stolen phone.
The prosecutor said that the defendant purchased the Android phone for N6,000 from Shoaga.
According to her, the offence contravene Section 427 of the Criminal Code of Ogun 2006.
