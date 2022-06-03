RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teenager to spend 2 years in prison for buying stolen phone

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, on Friday sentenced one Okiki Ojelabi, 19, to two years imprisonment for intentionally purchasing a stolen phone.

Teenager to spend 2 years in prison for buying stolen phone. [The Guardian Nigeria]
Teenager to spend 2 years in prison for buying stolen phone. [The Guardian Nigeria]

Ojelabi, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of receiving stolen property.

Recommended articles

The Magistrate, Mr S. S. Shotayo, convicted Ojelabi after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Shotayo then sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 28, at Rounder area of Abeokuta.

Rawlings said that the defendant unlawfully received one Tecno phone from one Waris Shoaga, knowing fully well that it was a stolen phone.

The prosecutor said that the defendant purchased the Android phone for N6,000 from Shoaga.

According to her, the offence contravene Section 427 of the Criminal Code of Ogun 2006.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mind what you say, Fani-Kayode cautions Tinubu over Ogun outburst

Mind what you say, Fani-Kayode cautions Tinubu over Ogun outburst

Presidential primary: We didn't screen Jonathan - APC

Presidential primary: We didn't screen Jonathan - APC

FRSC says Nigerians should ride bicycle to reduce road crashes

FRSC says Nigerians should ride bicycle to reduce road crashes

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit against DSS

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit against DSS

Police disburse over N48m to families of deceased officers in Nasarawa

Police disburse over N48m to families of deceased officers in Nasarawa

Buhari salutes Comrade-At-Arms, Juventus Ojukwu at 80

Buhari salutes Comrade-At-Arms, Juventus Ojukwu at 80

6 Politicians' children who won in party primaries

6 Politicians' children who won in party primaries

APC Governors were not asked to pick consensus successor – Presidency

APC Governors were not asked to pick consensus successor – Presidency

Extradition request by the U.S. govt. not in good faith, Abba Kyari tells court

Extradition request by the U.S. govt. not in good faith, Abba Kyari tells court

Trending

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

2 Ghanaian teenagers in leaked sex tape take 20 lashes each at Wa-Naa’s palace

File photo

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death [Punch]

History made as Man rides bike from London to Lagos

Adekunle Adeyanju