A teenage boy identified as Progress Life, allegedly stabbed his friend, Marvellous Ekrake, to death in the Ughelli area of Delta.

The 13-year-old was said to have stabbed Ekrake, who was a police sergeant's son, in the throat, when an argument ensued between them over money.

The incident, according to Punch, happened on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the police quarters located behind the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), opposite the Ughelli Police Station.

It was gathered that the victim bled to death from the stab wound.

The 15-year-old Marvellous collapsed at the balcony of a neighbour, where he struggled to find help.

“The suspect was said to have approached the deceased to demand a certain amount of the money. But his demand was rebuffed by the victim.

“Angered by the refusal of the victim, whose parents were not at home at the time of the incident, the suspect allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Marvellous in the throat after which he fled the scene.

“Before he died, Marvellous crawled to the house of a police inspector crying for help, but he died before he could get the needed help as a result of losing so much blood.

“Marvellous was the son of a police sergeant attached to the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Ughelli,” a source was quoted as saying.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, has confirmed the incident, saying investigation is ongoing to ascertain what led to the scuffle between the suspect and the deceased.