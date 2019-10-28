Operatives of Lagos State Neigbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), have arrested a teenage schoolboy, Adewale Ayuba, for allegedly killing his mate.

Ayuba was said to have stabbed one Abdulahi Wasiu on the chest, killing him on the spot during a cult clash in the Ijanikin area of the state.

The incident, as reported by The Nation, occurred on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Confirming Ayuba's arrest, the Public Affairs Officer (PAO) of the agency, Olawale Afolabi, said the LNSC officials at Vespa, received information and notified policemen at Ijanikin Division who moved to the scene.

“The police in conjunction with LNSC took the deceased to the hospital. The boy that committed the offence ran away but he was fished out and arrested by our men who handed him over to Ijanikin police station for further action,” Afolabi added.

It was however gathered that the incident occurred on October 21 , 2019 during a fight between Oto Awori Secondary School and Government Secondary School boys.