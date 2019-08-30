A teenager, Yakubu Dahiru has reportedly been sentenced to three months in prison by a Magistrates’ Court in Minna for stealing fowl.

According to Punch, the magistrate, Binta Rijau, while sentencing Dahiru said she would be lenient with the accused because he was remorseful.

Dahiru, who was asked to pay a fine of N3,000 or serve three months in prison was charged with house breaking and theft.

The teenager pleaded guilty to both charges and also begged for leniency.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Thomas Peter, had told the court that one Yusuf Mohammed and Christopher Yahaya reported the case to at the Police station on May 2. 2019.

According to Peter, the complainants alleged that the accused person and two others, now at large, broke into their compound and stole a fowl valued at N2,000.

Dahiru’s offence was said to have contravened Sections 79, 347 and 288 of the Penal Code as the prosecutor asked the court to try him in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.