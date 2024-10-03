Teenager sentenced to prison for setting 3-bedroom bungalow ablaze after theft

Olamide, who was convicted on charges of stealing from a residence and setting the property ablaze, was ordered to serve his sentence at the Federal Correctional Centre in Mandala, located in the Asa local government area.

The conviction came after Olamide was arraigned before a Kwara State Magistrate Court on Monday, September 30, 2024. The court found him guilty of breaking into a three-bedroom bungalow, owned by Bolatito Adebayo, on Wednesday, September 25.

During the break-in, Olamide stole various household items, including foodstuffs, clothing, and a plasma television. Following the theft, he set the house on fire.

Authorities said Olamide attempted to escape when confronted by a local security guard, even injuring the guard with a knife as he set the fire as a diversion. Despite his efforts to flee the scene, Olamide was apprehended and handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for further investigation.

In his defence, Olamide admitted to being part of a group of three individuals involved in the crime, though the other two accomplices managed to escape.

The magistrate, M.A. Yahaya, found him guilty of both conspiracy and arson and sentenced him to a year in prison without the option of a fine. The NSCDC, which played a key role in apprehending the suspect, went ahead to emphasise its commitment to combating criminal activity and ensuring the safety of citizens throughout Kwara State.