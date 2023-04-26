The sports category has moved to a new website.

Teenager recounts horror experience in hands of Kaduna kidnappers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenager said while he was in the kidnappers’ den, his arm was chopped off with his machete.

In an interview where he spoke about his experience, the teenage boy said his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arm.

Zakaria, who returned to his community, Ungwan Gora in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State for herbal treatment, narrated that the bandits stormed his community on presidential election day and kidnapped him along with five other villagers.

His words: “On the fateful day, while we were at the kidnappers’ den, they asked us to go and fetch water. When we came back, I went to defecate, while I was there, I saw one of the bandits running towards me with a long sharp matchet. He chopped off my arm on the assumption I wanted to escape.

“I saw hell. Blood was gushing out without any help from anybody. The bandits continue beating me mercilessly without being remorseful of my condition.”

Revealing that his parents struggled to raise a sum of ₦1 million, which they sent to the kidnappers as a ransom for his release, Iliyah stated that over ₦200,000 has likewise been spent for his treatment in one of the hospitals in Kajuru town.

Zakaria appealed to the government, and members of the public to help him with the sum of ₦200,000, which he said would enable the settlement of the remaining hospital bills.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 10 students of Government Secondary School, Awon in the Kachia local government area of Kaduna state, were recently kidnapped.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.



