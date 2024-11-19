Teenager rapes 2-year-old girl, Judge refuses to grant bail & adjourns case

The teenager is standing trial on a one-count charge of defilement. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, ordered the remand of the teenager in the correctional centre for boys at Oregun, after taking his plea.

The magistrate, who refused to grant the defendant’s bail application, ordered that the case file be forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. She subsequently adjourned the case until December 19, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, informed the court that the teenager allegedly committed the offence on September 23 at 8:25 pm, at Ayodele Musa, Unity Estate, Egbeda, Lagos.

