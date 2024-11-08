ADVERTISEMENT
Teenager jailed 6 months for stealing 282 chickens in Abeokuta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor explained further that before the day the defendant was caught he had been coming to the poultry farm to steal various numbers of chicken totaling 282 chickens.

Teenager jailed 6 months for stealing 282 chickens in Abeokuta [GlobalTimes]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar, whose address was not provided, was convicted on a one-count charge of stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr B.O Ilo, held that evidence presented by the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of offence as charged.

He then sentenced Abubakar to six months in prison without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Olu-Balogun, had told the court that the convict committed the offence between May and October at Number 44 Iyana Cele in the Sabo Area of Abeokuta.

Olu-Balogun said the defendant entered into a poultry farm and stole 282 live chickens valued at N2.115 million, belonging to one Mrs Ademide Yusuf.

He also said the convict entered the compound beside the poultry farm and stole valuable items worth N70,500.

“The items stolen include one iron bed frame, valued at N25,000, electric wires valued at N20,000, one change-over switch valued at N5,000 and electric switch valued at N2,000,” the prosecutor said.

“He also stole a seesaw iron which costs N10,000, one hammer valued at N3,500, a First Aid Box valued at N5,000, belonging to one Mrs Itunu Opatola,” he added.

The prosecutor explained further that before the day the defendant was caught he had been coming to the poultry farm to steal various numbers of chicken totaling 282 chickens.

The defendant was inside the poultry farm trying to steal chickens when the owner visited the farm. He immediately jumped out of the compound through the fence.

“He was later caught with two live chickens and other stolen items from Opatola’s compound, and he later confessed that he had been the one stealing the chickens that were missing,” he said.

Olu-Balogun said the offences contravene Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Ogun, 2006.

