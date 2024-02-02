ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teenager in court for allegedly slapping policewoman in Ekiti

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Oyewole, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 31 at about 3:00 p.m. at Odo Ado Divisional Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted a policewoman, Rashidat Ibrahim, while the latter was performing her statutory duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyewole, the prosecutor said, slapped Ibrahim on the left cheek.

Adeniyi said that the defendant also conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace at the police station.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 187(b) and 181(D) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel to the defendant, Olayinka Adelusi, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Babalogbon, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Feb.22 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Witness’s absence stalls ex-PDP chairman’s son’s trial over alleged subsidy fraud

Witness’s absence stalls ex-PDP chairman’s son’s trial over alleged subsidy fraud

Rural transformation key to Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda – Wike

Rural transformation key to Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda – Wike

Death of Shettima’s stepmother great loss to Nigeria – Ganduje

Death of Shettima’s stepmother great loss to Nigeria – Ganduje

Nigerian military trolls Angola on Twitter after Super Eagles win

Nigerian military trolls Angola on Twitter after Super Eagles win

Peter Obi cheers Super Eagles to victory against Angola from the stands

Peter Obi cheers Super Eagles to victory against Angola from the stands

UN extols Nigeria’s progress in tackling HIV

UN extols Nigeria’s progress in tackling HIV

Police arrest man found with ₦13,000 counterfeit naira notes in Lagos

Police arrest man found with ₦13,000 counterfeit naira notes in Lagos

UNICAL staff, students quell fire outbreak in institution’s central stores

UNICAL staff, students quell fire outbreak in institution’s central stores

US consul praises Akwa Ibom govt’s upgrade in education

US consul praises Akwa Ibom govt’s upgrade in education

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song

25-year-old man cuts off father's head, accuses him of changing his destiny

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others face 15 years in jail for massive immigration scam

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others in court for massive immigration scam

2 men drug school guard, rob Lagos school of properties worth millions [NAN]

2 men drug school guard, rob Lagos school of properties worth millions

Police arrest man for impersonating Jigawa Speaker, others held for cable vandalism [Getty Images]

Police arrest man for impersonating Jigawa Speaker, others held for cable vandalism