Teenager in court for allegedly slapping policewoman in Ekiti

Oyewole, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 31 at about 3:00 p.m. at Odo Ado Divisional Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted a policewoman, Rashidat Ibrahim, while the latter was performing her statutory duties.

Oyewole, the prosecutor said, slapped Ibrahim on the left cheek.

Adeniyi said that the defendant also conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace at the police station.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 187(b) and 181(D) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.

Counsel to the defendant, Olayinka Adelusi, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Babalogbon, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.