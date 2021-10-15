RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teenager gets 12 strokes of cane for stealing 2 iPhones

A Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court on Friday ordered that Nurudeen Kasim, 19, be given 12 strokes of cane in open court for allegedly stealing two iPhones.

The police charged Kasim, who resides in Degel I, Kaduna with housebreaking and theft.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Kasim after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Emmanuel said that the light punishment was because Kasim saved the court from prolonged trial but hoped that it would serve as a deterrent to others.

He warned the teenager to shun crime.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the convict committed the offence on Oct. 6 in Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna..

Leo said the convict broke into the apartment of Hassan Liman, the complainant and stole two iPhones worth N350,000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of section 271 and 207 of the Kaduna State Pedal Code Law, 2017.

