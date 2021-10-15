Teenager gets 12 strokes of cane for stealing 2 iPhones

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Kasim after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Emmanuel said that the light punishment was because Kasim saved the court from prolonged trial but hoped that it would serve as a deterrent to others.

He warned the teenager to shun crime.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the convict committed the offence on Oct. 6 in Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna..

Leo said the convict broke into the apartment of Hassan Liman, the complainant and stole two iPhones worth N350,000.