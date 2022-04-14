Teenager electrocuted while charging iPhone in Delta

According to a community source on Wednesday, the incident was reported to the police at about 7:00 pm on Tuesday by the mother’s friend who brought him from Lagos State to spend his holiday with them in Ozoro.

The victim was said to have laid on the floor in the residence of his mother’s friend (name withheld) located at Idheze Road, Ozoro, and placed the iPhone on his chest while charging and slept off.

“It was in that process that the deceased was electrocuted. He was rushed to Okeleke Hospital for resuscitation but was confirmed dead.

“The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Bromic private mortuary in Ozoro awaiting autopsy,” the source said.