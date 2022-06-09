Teenager drowns nursing mother for resisting his rape attempt

Volamu Kalbes, an 18-year-old resident of Adamawa State, has landed in police custody, after drowning one Talatu Usman after refuting his attempt to rape her.
Volamu Kalbes, 18, attempted to rape Talatu Usman, a 36-year-old at a riverside in Adamawa State, where she went to bath her one-year-old child.
Disclosing Kalbes’ arrest, Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sulaiman Nguroje said Kalbes attacked the victim at the Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State, adding that the suspect also killed her child.
According to Nguroje, Kalbes attempted to rape Usman when she went to a riverside in the area to bath her one-year-old child.
“The Adamawa State Police Command on June 6, 2022, apprehended an 18-year-old suspect for the brutal murder of one Talatu Usman, 36, and her one-year-old child in Lamurde Local Government Area.
“The victim was said to have resisted an attempt by the suspect to rape her, as he overpowered her and pressed her down into the water, where she died.
“As if this was not enough, the suspect took the child, who was crying uncontrollably on the riverbank and pressed him into the water until he became lifeless.
“On the strength of that, the suspect was arrested by the command operatives attached to Lamurde divisional police headquarters following a report received by the victim’s husband, Alh. Usman Abdul, who is distraught over the loss of his wife and child.”
Speaking further, Nguroje said the state Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, had ordered a discreet investigation into the matter.
