Teenager caught stealing cartons of biscuit worth ₦8k, granted ₦100k bail

Francis, who lives in Sabo Tasha Kaduna, is charged with theft. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 16, at about 6:00 pm at a shopping mall located in Sabon Tasha.

Leo said the defendant and two others at large, stole two carton biscuits worth ₦8000. The defendant, he said, stole the cartons of biscuits and handed them over to his friend, not knowing that a CCTV camera had recorded them.

“On getting outside, the defendant was approached by a security guard and arrested while his friends ran away leaving their bags with stolen biscuits recovered,” the prosecutor said.

