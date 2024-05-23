ADVERTISEMENT
Teenager caught stealing cartons of biscuit worth ₦8k, granted ₦100k bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The teenager and two of his friends stole two carton biscuits.

Francis, who lives in Sabo Tasha Kaduna, is charged with theft. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 16, at about 6:00 pm at a shopping mall located in Sabon Tasha.

Leo said the defendant and two others at large, stole two carton biscuits worth ₦8000. The defendant, he said, stole the cartons of biscuits and handed them over to his friend, not knowing that a CCTV camera had recorded them.

“On getting outside, the defendant was approached by a security guard and arrested while his friends ran away leaving their bags with stolen biscuits recovered,” the prosecutor said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦100,000 with one surety, who must be employed. Emmanuel adjourned the case until June 26, for a hearing.

