Teenager buries younger brother alive for stealing ₦10,000

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect, who confessed to the crime, stated that he was only carrying out the instruction of their mother to bury his sibling.

The suspect has been arrested, and is being interrogated [Kogi Report]
The suspect has been arrested, and is being interrogated [Kogi Report]

Oshodi was said to have committed the crime after his brother stole a sum of ₦10,000 belonging to their mother at Apamisede community near Army Barracks, Adavi Local Government Area on the outskirts of Lokoja, Kogi State.

Luck, however, shined on the victim, as a good Samaritan exhumed him and saved his life.

It was gathered that the mother of the boy directed her eldest son, Oshodi, to punish Friday for stealing ₦10,000.

After being instructed to do so, the elder brother, in executing the directive of his mother, decided to bury Friday alive until a good Samaritan neighbour came to his rescue.

According to an eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, Oshodi confessed to the crime, saying he was only carrying out the instructions of their mother who asked him to punish his brother for stealing her ₦10,000.

The eyewitness stated further that when Oshodi was asked about the whereabouts of their mother, he said their mother was away at church.

Confirming the incident, Kogi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya said that the suspect was now in custody, answering to interrogations.

Yes, we are aware. The boy (Goodness) has been arrested. Investigation is ongoing as to why and how such a thing could happen,” Aya said.

The police spokesperson added that Oshodi went and dug a pit, and buried his brother alive.

