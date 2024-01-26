Teenager bags 6 months jail term for attempting to rape 35-year-old woman

The defendant, 19, who resides at the Brewery area in Abeokuta, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, indecent assault and attempt to rape. The magistrate, O.O Odumosu, said that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty as charged.

Odumosu, however, convicted Saheed to six months imprisonment for each of the counts with an option of a ₦300,000 fine. She, however, said the jail term should run concurrently.

Earlier during the trial, the prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court, that the defendant committed the offence on October 12, 2023, at about 12:30 pm, at Olomore Housing Estate in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that the defendant conspired with one other now at large to commit an offence to wit attempt to rape a 35-year-old woman (name withheld). He explained that the defendant ran into the complainant's compound with a plank and screwdriver, pretending to be chasing a thief.

“When he got to the compound he saw the complainant washing cloth outside her house and asked if she saw anyone that ran into her compound and if she was the only one in the compound.

“The complainant, in replying to the convict, said that she was the only one in the compound and that she did not see any thief run into her compound.

“When she picked up her phone and tried calling her husband, the convict attacked her.

“Immediately, the convict attacked her with the plank he was holding, held her neck, and tore her cloth, with an attempt to rape her, but fortunately the husband to the complainant came to her rescue,” he said.

