The suspect, Chinonye Okorie, was arrested by detectives of the Central Police Station (CPS) in Onitsha on January 11, 2019.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, the suspect was arrested while trying to sell the pant to for N80,000 for ritual purpose.

He said. "Police detectives attached to the Central Police Station, Onitsha, arrested one Chinonye Okorie, aged 19 years, from Ogbaku in the Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State.

"The suspect allegedly stole a pair of female pants washed and spread on a rope at No. 21 Umuna Street, Odoakpu, Onitsha, Anambra State, with the intent to sell it to unidentified persons at the rate of N80,000 for ritual purposes."

Mohammed added that efforts were being intensified to arrest his accomplices.

The police spokesperson, who described the development as a new trend, urged residents in the state to be vigilant.