The Police in Katsina State on Thursday confirmed the arrest of one Mudasiru Tanimu, 18, for allegedly poisoning some guests at a wedding ceremony in Barhim village of Bagarawa Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Gambo Isah, said Tanimu allegedly conspired with one Nafiu Umar, also 18, to prepare the poisonous “concoction” for the guests.

“The command arrested the Tanimu, who lives in Barhim village.

“He was assisted by one Nafiu Umar, 18, who is at large.

” The concoction was put in drinks that was served at a wedding at Barhim village in Bagarawa local government area.

”Consequently, one Iliya Musa, 25, and a 16-year-old girl drank the concoction and instantly became unconscious.

”The victims were rushed to the General Hospital Katsina, where Musa was confirmed dead while the other victim is in a state of deep intoxication.”

According to the police, the suspect confessed to the crime, adding that investigation was ongoing while efforts are in top gear to apprehend the fleeing suspect.