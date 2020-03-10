Olanrewaju Abdullahi, 19, appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

The resident of Mile 12, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, the teenager committed the offences at 2.30a.m. on Feb. 6, at Mayidu, Mile 12.

Olaluwoye alleged operatives of the Lagos State Anti-cultism Unit, arrested the defendant on a tip-off.

She said that the operatives got information that an unlawful society, Aiye confraternity, planned a meeting and initiation.

“They swooped on them and arrested the defendant, while his accomplices escaped arrest."

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 411 and 42 (a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 42 (a) stipulates a three-year jail term for membership of an unlawful society while Section 411 provides for two years’ in prison for conspiracy.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oghere said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until June 10 for mention.