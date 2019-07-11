Nonso is just 19-yr-old and is standing trial with one Emeka, 36, on two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate A.O. Alogba.

Insp. Ingobo Emby, who is the Prosecutor, told the court that the duo committed the offences sometime in January at Wema Bank Plc Headquarters, located at 54, Marina St., Lagos Island.

Emby alleged that the defendants hacked into a Wema Bank account, fraudulently transferred four million Naira into various accounts. They allegedly withdrew the money and shared it.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The magistrate granted them bail in the sum of N400, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum who must have N500,000 in their bank accounts.

He adjourned the case until July 18 for trial.