Operatives of Ogun Police Command, have arrested one James Tiva for being in possession of 42 bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

The 19-year-old was apprehended alongside three others, who were identified as Anayor Okechukwu, 25; John Chidi, 32; and Felix Tehemeh, 20.

Police say the suspects have been transferred to Ogun SCIID for investigation. [This Day]

In a statement on Sunday, November 10, 2019, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Saturday, November 9, following a tip-off received by the Divisional Police Officer, Ijebu-Igbo Police Station.

According to Oyeyemi, the policemen were hinted that some cannabis farmers, who had just harvested their illicit farm produce, were going to pass through the town with the hemp.

Upon receiving the information, the DPO, SP Kazeem Solotan, quickly mobilised his men and headed straight for the forest, where the suspects were said to be coming from.

“The suspects were accosted on the road and four of them were apprehended with 42 bags containing weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects have a large expanse of land inside the forest, where the cannabis was being planted on a yearly basis," the statement read.

Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.