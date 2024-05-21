Teenage siblings die from electrocution after stepping on exposed cables

The cable, owned by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, was at the Barracks vicinity of Satelite Town, Lagos State, where the teenagers got electrocuted.

It was gathered that the distressing incident happened on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Sources revealed that the scenario was set in motion on the fateful Saturday afternoon when the cable fell to the ground, defying all attempts at immediate rectification.

An eyewitness, who identified as Afeez, recounted the heart-wrenching narrative of the sibling victims.

According to Afeez, the deceased, aged 13 and 15 respectively, were en route to a neighbouring store within the community to procure an item. Their expedition took a devastating turn as they made contact with the live cable, resulting in a fatal electrocution.

Despite efforts to resuscitate the siblings in the aftermath of the unfortunate ordeal, the young siblings lost their lives, leaving the entire community in grief and desolation.

The resident said, “A 415 cable belonging to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company fell at about 3:45 pm on Saturday. When the residents in the area discovered this, they immediately moved to get it fixed by reaching out to the company officials at Onireke Barracks but there was no response from them. They had to leave it there till the following day.

“Meanwhile, two children of the same parents who were sent on an errand mistakenly stepped on the cable on Sunday and were electrocuted on the spot. Those who rushed to the scene tried to revive them before taking them to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.”

The incident was said to have been reported at the Onireke police station.

Another resident, Tolu Ayeni, who spoke on the incident, stated that the incident sparked protest in the community on Monday.

“The youths and some leaders in the community trooped out this morning to protest the death of the children. They also took the protest to the office of the EKEDC. The zonal manager of the company has been invited by the police for questioning,” Ayeni was quoted as saying.