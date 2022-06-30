Teenage mother narrates how a car wash operator raped and impregnated her

According to the teenage girl, the 39-year-old sexually abused her two years ago in the FESTAC Town area of Lagos State, an incident she alleged let you her pregnancy.

Narrating her ordeal to the court, the minor said the defendant sent her on an errand and directed her to deliver the items in his room, but took advantage of her in the process.

“He (Udoh) sent me to buy something for him and when I returned, he told me to take it upstairs. When I took it there, he came and told me to take it inside his room and he slept with me for the first time. He said if I told anyone, he would kill me.

“When he slept with me the second time, I saw blood coming out of my private parts. I did not know I was pregnant. My grandma asked why I was getting fat and I said I did not know,” she stated.

The victim’s grandmother, who accompanied her to court, said she initially did not know that she was raped.

She said, “The first day I saw a trace of blood, I thought it was menstruation. I said, ‘At 11, you have started menstruation, yours is fast.’

“I just noticed she was becoming fat. Not until one day that my sister came and told me if I didn’t notice her. She said it seemed she was pregnant. Then we took her for a medical check-up and they told us she was five-month pregnant.

“We asked her and she said it’s a brother at the car wash. She also did not know his name. We went there to ask him if he knew her and he asked us if she was pregnant.”