A 16-year-old boy who hid in a bank toilet overnight to steal N340,000, has appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The teenager whose name was withheld, was arraigned by the Ajah Police Division, on a one-count charge of stealing.

According to Prosecuting Inspector, Peace Chukwudi, the defendant committed the offence on February 19, 2020.

Chukwudi alleged that the teenage boy was caught by security officials in the banking hall of a branch of First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

The prosecutor said upon interrogation, the boy confessed that he gained entry into the bank just before 4:00 pm, during closing time rush hour, after which he went to the toilet and hid until everyone left for the day.

The defendant, according to Chukwudi, ransacked the workers’ safe at about 2:30 am, found the sum of N340,000 and concealed it in his clothes.

After committing the crime, he was said to have tried to sneak out of the banking hall but was spotted and arrested by the bank’s guards.

Magistrate Doja-Ojo however remanded the suspect at the Oregun Juvenile Corrective Home, Ikeja.

She adjourned the matter till April 15 for facts and sentencing.