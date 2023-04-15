The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teenage boy found dead with gouged eye in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police added that the boy was taken to Dutse General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Teenager found dead with gouged eye in Jigawa/Illustration. [NewDawnNigeria]
Teenager found dead with gouged eye in Jigawa/Illustration. [NewDawnNigeria]

Recommended articles

Assailants had gouged one of his eyes before the police arrived.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, stated on Friday that the Islamic knowledge teacher of the deceased, Malam Muhammad Mustafa, reported the matter to the police.

“The complainant reported that one of his students, aged 16, went to a nearby bush to fetch firewood at about 8 a.m. on Friday, but did not return home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The student was later found in a pool of his own blood with one of his eyes removed,’’ he stated.

Shiisu added that the boy was taken to Dutse General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He stated also that a manhunt had started for the assailants.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PTAD unveils 'I Am Alive' online solution for pensioners

PTAD unveils 'I Am Alive' online solution for pensioners

Tinubu campaign director returns ₦2.4m unspent campaign fund

Tinubu campaign director returns ₦2.4m unspent campaign fund

Police arrest 4 suspects over murder of PDP ward Chairman in Ebonyi

Police arrest 4 suspects over murder of PDP ward Chairman in Ebonyi

IGP deploys DIG Egbetokun to FCID, redeploys 36 commissioners

IGP deploys DIG Egbetokun to FCID, redeploys 36 commissioners

UNICEF laments 96 Chibok girls’ captivity after 9 years

UNICEF laments 96 Chibok girls’ captivity after 9 years

Yahaya Bello says Kogi APC governorship primary peaceful, orderly

Yahaya Bello says Kogi APC governorship primary peaceful, orderly

Gov Uzodimma secures APC guber ticket for second tenure in Imo

Gov Uzodimma secures APC guber ticket for second tenure in Imo

Prophet Arayomi 'detained' in US days after ordeal with DSS in Nigeria

Prophet Arayomi 'detained' in US days after ordeal with DSS in Nigeria

FG appoints Prof. Mahmud as CMD, National Hospital, Abuja

FG appoints Prof. Mahmud as CMD, National Hospital, Abuja

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

Napoli get Serie A boost as Osimhen trains with first team

Napoli get Serie A boost as Osimhen trains with first team

Destiny Udogie: Tottenham loanee sanctioned by Udinese over reckless driving, set to pay €3000 fine in damages

Destiny Udogie: Tottenham loanee sanctioned by Udinese over reckless driving, set to pay €3000 fine in damages

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trader dies as armed robbers invade Computer village in broad daylight

Trader d*es as armed robbers invade Computer village in broad daylight

Aminat Tajudeen.

Ilorin student slumps, dies while receiving lecture on eve of matriculation

Nigeria Police badge

Assailants kill policeman, injure 3 colleagues in Ikorodu, Lagos State

2 murder suspects arrested in OAU over final-year student's death (LindaIkeji)

2 murder suspects arrested in OAU over final-year student's death