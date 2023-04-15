Teenage boy found dead with gouged eye in Jigawa

Assailants had gouged one of his eyes before the police arrived.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, stated on Friday that the Islamic knowledge teacher of the deceased, Malam Muhammad Mustafa, reported the matter to the police.

“The complainant reported that one of his students, aged 16, went to a nearby bush to fetch firewood at about 8 a.m. on Friday, but did not return home.

“The student was later found in a pool of his own blood with one of his eyes removed,’’ he stated.

Shiisu added that the boy was taken to Dutse General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.