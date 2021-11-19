TECNOxELCA: Top 20 finalists emerge for next phase of CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge

TECNO announced the finalists on their Instagram page, making short video reels of the 20 selected short films here and here:

PR Communications and Media Manager, West Africa Region, TECNO, Vincent Uzoegbu said: “TECNO has always been a brand that preaches resilience and continued determination towards achieving one’s goals. We also practice what we preach with the constant improvement to our product lines – a typical example of this is the upgrade to the CAMON 18 smartphone series.

"The Short Film Challenge is one more way in which the TECNO brand also encourages its audience to maintain that resilient nature, as it offers them the platform and means to be one step closer to their goals.

"The entries submitted in the first phase of this competition have shown us that these filmmakers are willing to do whatever it takes to reach their goals and we are excited to see what these top 20 filmmakers will turn out in this next phase of the competition.”

For the entry phase, the videos submitted were mind-blowing, creative, and entertaining. After an intense screening, the top 20 finalists were selected for the next stage.

Head of School, EbonyLife Creative Academy, Theart Korsten, said of the top 20 finalists: "We were blown away by the exceptional quality of over 350 video entries we received for the short film competition.

"It was tough to get to a top 20 shortlist, as most of the entries were really well shot. We are looking forward to see what the top 20 finalists produce as their final submission using the latest technology in a smartphone. If anything, this proves that we have talent beyond measure in Nigeria.”

As the 20 contestants move to the next stage, they will be coached by the creative team of the EbonyLife Creative Academy. At this point, the task becomes challenging as these filmmakers will be tasked to deliver creatively produced short films with the TECNO CAMON 18 Premier smartphone.

Their short films will be judged by the EbonyLife Creative Academy team. Fans can also vote for their favorite short film on social media.

At the end of the second stage, 5 winners would emerge to win a one-month course at the EbonyLife Creative Academy, brand new TECNO CAMON 18 smartphones and cash prizes to the tune of N1 million.

We cannot wait to see what TECNO and EbonyLife Creative Academy has in store for the contestants. Follow TECNO and EbonyLife Creative Academy on social media for updates on the competition.

