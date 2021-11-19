RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

#TECNOxELCA: Top 20 finalists emerge for next phase of CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Renowned smartphone brand, TECNO is known as the brand for the people, especially the youths. With the recent launch of the CAMON 18, TECNO created the opportunity for creative minds to showcase their talent with the CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge, a collaborative initiative between TECNO and EbonyLife Creative Academy.

#TECNOxELCA: Top 20 finalists emerge for the next phase of CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge
#TECNOxELCA: Top 20 finalists emerge for the next phase of CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge

TECNO, through this competition, is giving the opportunity of a lifetime to upcoming creative filmmakers to stand out. The top 20 to proceed to the final stage of the competition have been unveiled after an intense screening of super creative video entries.

Recommended articles

TECNO announced the finalists on their Instagram page, making short video reels of the 20 selected short films here and here:

PR Communications and Media Manager, West Africa Region, TECNO, Vincent Uzoegbu said: “TECNO has always been a brand that preaches resilience and continued determination towards achieving one’s goals. We also practice what we preach with the constant improvement to our product lines – a typical example of this is the upgrade to the CAMON 18 smartphone series.

"The Short Film Challenge is one more way in which the TECNO brand also encourages its audience to maintain that resilient nature, as it offers them the platform and means to be one step closer to their goals.

"The entries submitted in the first phase of this competition have shown us that these filmmakers are willing to do whatever it takes to reach their goals and we are excited to see what these top 20 filmmakers will turn out in this next phase of the competition.”

For the entry phase, the videos submitted were mind-blowing, creative, and entertaining. After an intense screening, the top 20 finalists were selected for the next stage.

Head of School, EbonyLife Creative Academy, Theart Korsten, said of the top 20 finalists: "We were blown away by the exceptional quality of over 350 video entries we received for the short film competition.

"It was tough to get to a top 20 shortlist, as most of the entries were really well shot. We are looking forward to see what the top 20 finalists produce as their final submission using the latest technology in a smartphone. If anything, this proves that we have talent beyond measure in Nigeria.”

#TECNOxELCA: Top 20 finalists emerge for the next phase of CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge
#TECNOxELCA: Top 20 finalists emerge for the next phase of CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge Pulse Nigeria

As the 20 contestants move to the next stage, they will be coached by the creative team of the EbonyLife Creative Academy. At this point, the task becomes challenging as these filmmakers will be tasked to deliver creatively produced short films with the TECNO CAMON 18 Premier smartphone.

Their short films will be judged by the EbonyLife Creative Academy team. Fans can also vote for their favorite short film on social media.

At the end of the second stage, 5 winners would emerge to win a one-month course at the EbonyLife Creative Academy, brand new TECNO CAMON 18 smartphones and cash prizes to the tune of N1 million.

We cannot wait to see what TECNO and EbonyLife Creative Academy has in store for the contestants. Follow TECNO and EbonyLife Creative Academy on social media for updates on the competition.

----

#FeaturebyTECNO

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo, Blinken, discuss climate change, security, others

Osinbajo, Blinken, discuss climate change, security, others

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

Principals Cup: Get enlisted or be sanctioned, Okowa tasks schools

Principals Cup: Get enlisted or be sanctioned, Okowa tasks schools

Buhari happy U.S. has removed Nigeria from list of religious violators

Buhari happy U.S. has removed Nigeria from list of religious violators

FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days to avert strike

FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days to avert strike

Ogun Assembly orders arrest of man who parades himself as Olu of Imobi

Ogun Assembly orders arrest of man who parades himself as Olu of Imobi

Lagos will need $15bn for infrastructure — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos will need $15bn for infrastructure — Sanwo-Olu

Bandits kill 9 persons in attacks on 3 villages in Sokoto - Police

Bandits kill 9 persons in attacks on 3 villages in Sokoto - Police

Railway workers begin 3-day warning strike over poor working condition

Railway workers begin 3-day warning strike over poor working condition

Trending

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

UNILORIN Gate. (Punch)

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body in fire” – Female preacher claims (video)

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body is in fire – Female preacher claims (video)