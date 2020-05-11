They are soon to experience the game-changing Spark 5 which combines a larger than life 6.6-inch screen with AI powered cameras and a powerful battery of 5,000mAH capacity!

Set to launch at a sweet price point, the Spark 5 will feature a unique 5 camera system designed to enhance photography and videography experiences. The smartphone will also feature a bigger battery and of course a larger immersive display screen, bringing to life photos and videos, and to crown it all, it is all powered by best-in-class AI technology.

As always, TECNO’s motivation is the demand from their fans who want high quality features at accessible prices. So, it is no surprise that the Spark 5 will include powerful camera capabilities across its five cameras, backed by artificial intelligence. Subsequently, the Spark 5 has the potential to take professional grade images. The brand’s fans want access to the latest innovation for a better-connected life, and with the Spark 5, TECNO plans to give them just that.

SPARK 5’s AI Quad camera will feature the upgraded ‘AI Camera 3.0’ algorithm and AI scene detection capabilities. It also features 6 flashlights with 4 situated around the back camera and dual front camera flash. In addition to the phone’s ability to produce ultra-high-quality photo and video, the device will include an extended battery life with a 5,000mAh built-in battery which is an improvement on the 4,000mAh battery in their previous model.

Compared with its predecessor SPARK 4, which featured a 6.52" dot-in Screen, the SPARK 5 will feature a larger dot-in display with a 720*1600 HD resolution to provide users with a fully immersive screen viewing experience. The device will operate on HiOS which is a customized version of Android Q.

We don’t have all the details yet, but as it is, Spark 5 is obviously going to be a must-have for every smartphone lover who doesn’t see the need to break a bank to have the best of mobile technology. Well done TECNO.

