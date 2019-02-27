TecnoBlueValentine 2019: Tecno Mobile celebrates love with special gateway for 4 couples

February is the month of love – and Valentine's Day is a day set out to remember why we love, – emphasizing the importance of love in our lives. The time of the year when we take excerpts from our favourite romance novels, scenes from romcom movies and become super creative as nothing else matters except displaying utmost love to our spouses and those we genuinely care for.

It is the universally accepted season, when we find wonderful ways to uplift the spirit of people we cherish and make them feel better. A time where we have to remember that romance is not all about expensive or materialistic items as presents. A time when all she wants might just be a red velvet cupcake or delicious ice cream and we remember that tiny, personal gestures such as sending favourite flowers, or cooking their favourite dish is as good as (if not better) than gifts and presents.

TECNO, Africa's largest smartphone maker put together all the delicate components of a dreamy Valentine, added a spice of blue, breathe life into it and gifted it to people so they could have the chance to experience more. The brand created a Valentine activity that slightly took participants out of their comfort zone but allowed them to show love and make it memorable.

Taking a cue from Big Brother Naija Finalist Bisola, who put out a viral video after being dared by a fan to ride a tricycle on the streets of Lagos, TECNO Mobile with support from Radisson Hotel Ikeja, FilmHouse IMAX Cinemas Lekki and Kunle Afolayan's IRE clothing, decided to give four couples a special valentine treat through an online activity called the #IFYOULOVEME challenge which saw fans of the brand visit the #IFYouLoveMechallenge online post on TECNO Nigeria’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Pages. They then had to submit their entries as comments/posts under the pinned post by daring and tagging their loved ones to do something audacious.

Out of the tons of interesting and creative entries that included a lady acting as a bus conductor and another taking over the role of a suya merchant, or the lady who was dared to cut her partners hair, Azeezat Lawal, Anita Clement, Ofere Oluwatobi and Oluwatoni Animashaun were selected as winners as they had the most creative dare responses with the highest number of views. They all won an Exotic Valentine Getaway for 2 during which they got to enjoy the fine trappings of a night at the prestigious Radisson Hotel, exquisite private dinner and movie at FilmHouse Cinemas Lekki, boat cruise and lunch as well as various gifts courtesy TECNO and Kunle Afolayan's Ire clothing line.

TECNO Blue Valentine 2019 was a huge success and a mild reminder that TECNO will continue to be deeply vested in the art of facilitating love and togetherness amongst people.

Check out more pictures from the getaway for the winners of the TECNO #IfYouLoveMe challenge

