TECNO sponsors Campus Ten, lends voice to the fight against unemployment

As it is, an alarming number of graduates each year never get jobs. Unfortunately, that number will only keep growing if care is not taken.

It is for this reason initiatives like CAMPUS-TEN (trained, empowered and nurtured) were birthed. CAMPUS TEN is the brainchild of Shun Unemployment Foundation, a not-for-profit organization with the sole aim of reducing unemployment in Nigeria.

The foundation is designed to drive youth creativity, innovation and enterprise through physical, institutional engagements in Tertiary Institutions, Support Programs, Systems for undergraduates, graduate, corps members, teenagers and the less privileged across Africa.

Campus-TEN is a platform designed to encourage entrepreneurship among students. In this edition, Shun Unemployment collaborated with the University of Ibadan Faculty of Education at the Fresher’s Orientation event on the 14th & 15th of April. Both days of the event provided students with information about the school and faculty.

The major attraction of the event was an indoor event (Seminar). There were business experts, entrepreneurs and influencers that spoke to the students on the need to look beyond the limitations of white-collar employment.

It was a splendid success, especially with TECNO pitching in solidly. There were lots of TECNO gift boxes for the students in attendance and A brand new TECNO phone was up for grabs.

This wouldn’t be the first time TECNO would sponsor an event of this nature. And that isn’t such a surprise considering that the brand has identified as youth-centric for years. This is only another way TECNO is showing that the brand is for Nigerians.

