Held at the at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra Ghana on 28th June 2019, the AITTA has been acclaimed as one of the most prestigious platforms recognising excellence and innovation in the African telecoms and technology industry.

The TECNO Spark 3 was awarded as the phone of the year as a result of its cutting-edge features as well positive reviews shared by TECNO’s loyal customers.

Commenting on the award, Jeff Tang, Marketing Manager of TECNO Nigeria said: "We dedicate this award to every member of the team at TECNO, because of our believe that 'together we can do more'. We are humbled to receive this award. At TECNO, we will use this worthy recognition as a fuel to push the boundaries of mobile technology and innovation across Africa and beyond. In Nigeria, we shall continue to build a brand that’s useful, and beneficial to the Nigerian people as TECNO is for Nigerians"

The award also buttressed a recent report by Brand Africa, that shows TECNO as the No 5 most admired brand in Africa. In the last two years, TECNO has risen year on year, first from number 14 spot to number 7 and now to number 5.

Entering the Nigerian market in 2006 with its first phone called the T201, TECNO also pioneered the first dual SIM smartphone in Nigeria, a feature that was ‘badly’ needed in a market where owning a dual SIM device is a necessity due to unreliable mobile network coverage across the country.

