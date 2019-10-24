The brand has over the years, made touch point with its customers by being a part of several sponsorships and partnerships that are dear to Nigerians. These activities range from CSRs, to Fashion Shows, Auto Festivals, Film Festivals, Concerts to mention but a few.

This year, is no different, as the brand joined forces with Hennessy and other Sponsors to celebrate the life and time of musical legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti famous for pioneering the Afrobeat music genre and his human rights activism in Nigeria.

Felabration 2019, which spanned 6-days was themed ‘From Lagos With Love’ a very close subject matter to the spirit of TECNO Mobile, a brand that speaks the Nigerian language through its devices, which are trendy and art driven.

TECNO Mobile lights up Felabration 2019 as Omawumi, Teni, Reminisce serenade attendees

At the event, a lucky person got the chance to win a Spark 4, which is the latest device from the brand.

TECNO’s famous Mascot Tee-Boy was present at the event to thrill attendees with its fun moves and more gifts.

Here are some pictures of the event you might have missed:

